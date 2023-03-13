Backlund logged two assists, one shorthanded and the other on the power play, in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

After enduring a six-game point drought, it appears Backlund is getting back to his productive ways. His drop pass to Rasmus Andersson on a shorthanded rush set up Sunday's first goal, and he also found Elias Lindholm for the next tally on the power play. Backlund is up to 15 goals, 29 assists, 220 shots on net, 78 hits and a plus-17 rating through 67 outings. He's never had more than 31 assists or 53 points in a season, but both of those marks are within reason if he finishes the campaign strong.