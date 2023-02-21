Backlund tallied a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Flyers on Monday.
Backlund got Calgary on the board in the second period, beating Samuel Ersson with a wrist shot through traffic. He'd later add an assist on Andrew Mangiapane's goal in the third. The 33-year-old Backlund has points in three straight games, tallying two goals and three assists in that span. He's up to 12 goals and 26 assists through 57 games this season.
