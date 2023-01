Backlund notched an assist, six shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Stars.

Backlund made an early contribution, setting up an Andrew Mangiapane tally in the opening minute of the game. Over his last nine games, Backlund has three goals, two assists and 41 shots, providing a little bit more offense in addition to his steady defensive work. The 33-year-old center has 23 points, 141 shots on net, 48 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 44 contests this season.