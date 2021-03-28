Backlund produced an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Backlund picked up the secondary helper on Sam Bennett's lucky bounce for a goal in the third period. The 32-year-old Backlund has assists in consecutive outings. The Swede is up to 19 points, 93 shots, 33 hits and 20 PIM through 35 contests. He's been reasonably productive in a third-line role, making him a solid option in deeper fantasy formats.