Backlund posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Backlund finished the season fairly strong with a goal and four helpers in his last five games. The Swede had a total of 32 points, 144 shots on net, a minus-7 rating and 30 PIM in 54 outings. He mainly featured on the third line, but he was on pace to exceed 40 points for the sixth straight year had 2020-21 been a full season.