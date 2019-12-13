Backlund recorded an assist, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Backlund has picked up his pace with assists in three straight contests and six of his last nine. The 30-year-old center is up to 14 points, 68 shots on goal and 22 PIM in 34 games this season. Eventually, the goals should come for the Swede -- he's shot 4.4 percent this season compared to an 8.9 percent clip in his career.