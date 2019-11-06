Backlund posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Backlund's helper snapped a seven-game point drought, and it came at the perfect time. Backlund dished to Matthew Tkachuk, who beat Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta for the game-winning goal. The 30-year-old center now has five points, 38 shots and 10 PIM in 18 contests.