Backlund scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Backlund has reached 20 goals for the third time in the last four seasons. The tally also helped him surpass last year's point total, as he now has 46 points in 70 games in this campaign. He's collected three goals and four helpers over his last six games, making it realistic for Backlund to potentially eclipse 50 points for the second time in his career.