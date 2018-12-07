Backlund exited Thursday's 2-0 win over the Wild in the third period due to an undisclosed injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Backlund suffered the injury when he took a big hit from Minnesota's Mathew Dumba in the final minutes of Thursday's contest. The specific nature of the 29-year-old forward's injury has yet to be revealed, but he'll undoubtedly be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's clash with the Predators.