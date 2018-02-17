Flames' Mikael Backlund: Inks six-year extension
Backlund signed a six-year contract extension with the Flames on Friday that will net him $5.35 million annually.
Backlund's newest extension could make him a career Flame. He's spent all of his NHL career in the organization since he was selected 24th overall by Calgary in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. The 28-year-old pivot is on track for another serviceable campaign in 2017-18, owning 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) through 58 games, earning him a future with a pay bump and extra job security.
More News
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Tallies two points•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Nabs two assists•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Collects three points in 4-2 win•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Misses scoresheet in 6-1 win•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Paces team to win with two points•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Scores two points in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...