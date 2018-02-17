Backlund signed a six-year contract extension with the Flames on Friday that will net him $5.35 million annually.

Backlund's newest extension could make him a career Flame. He's spent all of his NHL career in the organization since he was selected 24th overall by Calgary in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. The 28-year-old pivot is on track for another serviceable campaign in 2017-18, owning 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) through 58 games, earning him a future with a pay bump and extra job security.