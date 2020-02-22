Backlund scored twice in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Backlund staked the Flames to a 2-0 lead just 2:34 into the game, but it wouldn't hold up in the end. The Swede flipped on his offense in February, with six goals and five helpers in 10 games this month. He's up to 12 tallies, 34 points and 132 shots through 62 games this year. He's on pace to reach the 40-point mark for the fifth straight campaign.