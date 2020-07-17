Backlund (undisclosed) joined his teammates for Friday's practice session, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Backlund's absence from practicing was brief, so it's possible he was given a maintenance day, though details will be sparse this postseason. The Swede figures to anchor the second line for the Flames in the club's play-in series clash with Winnipeg alongside Matthew Tkachuk and Tobias Rieder.