Backlund (lower body) had three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Backlund was one of just two Flames to avoid finishing Wednesday's game with a minus rating (Joakim Nordstrom was the other). On the other hand, Backlund won just one of his nine faceoffs in his return to the lineup after a one-game absence. The Swede was hitting a groove before the injury. He has eight points, 37 shots and a minus-2 rating through 15 contests.