Backlund collected a goal and an assist on five shots with two PIM and two hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Winnipeg in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Backlund took advantage of a Winnipeg miscue behind the net for his second goal of the series, putting the Flames ahead 2-1. He later set up a Matthew Tkachuk goal to give Calgary a 4-2 cushion. The longtime Flame is off to a good start in the series with three points and 12 shots on goal through three games.