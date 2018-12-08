The Flames have placed Backlund (undisclosed) on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Backlund was ruled out for both Saturday and Sunday's contests on Friday, but his placement on injured reserve ensures that he will miss Wednesday's tilt against the Flyers as well. The Flames could certainly use the help of the veteran pivot -- who owns 17 points in 29 games this season -- but next Saturday against the Wild will be the first time he's eligible to rejoin the lineup.