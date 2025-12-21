Backlund scored twice on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Backlund has a pair of two-goal games in a row, totaling five points in that span. The 36-year-old opened the scoring at 3:54 of the first period, and his tally at 8:38 of the second was the game-winner. This level of offense won't last for Backlund, but he's certainly offering steady play in his usual middle-six role. He's up to nine goals, 21 points, 80 shots on net and a plus-14 rating over 36 appearances this season.