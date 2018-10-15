Flames' Mikael Backlund: Leaves practice early
Backlund left Monday's practice early, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 reports. He's considered day-to-day and coach Bill Peters hopes he will play Wednesday against the Bruins.
Sean Monahan also missed practiced Monday with an injury issue, so the Flames could be without their top two centers Wednesday if everything breaks poorly. Though Backlund disappointed a bit last year with only 14 goals, he's still a key cog in Calgary's offense, especially on the power play.
