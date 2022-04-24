Backlund provided an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Backlund won a faceoff back to Nikita Zadorov, who scored at 13:45 of the third period to put the Flames in full control of the contest. The assist snapped a three-game skid for Backlund. The 33-year-old center has 38 points, 208 shots on net, 26 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 79 contests. He'll need two points in the final three games to avoid missing the 40-point mark for the first time in a full season since 2014-15.