Backlund scored a power-play goal on four shots and added four hits in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Backlund has three goals and two helpers during his four-game point streak. The center got a lucky bounce for his tally Thursday, with his pass deflecting off a Golden Knight's stick, then off goalie Jonathan Quick's mask before landing in the net. Backlund is up to 17 goals, 46 points (eight on the power play), 226 shots on net, 83 hits and a plus-18 rating through 69 outings overall.