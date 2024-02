Backlund logged an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Backlund has four points over his last eight outings, which is right in line with 29 points through 58 contests this season. The center set up a Noah Hanifin tally in the first period. Backlund has added 161 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-9 rating in his first campaign as captain while playing solid two-way hockey in a middle-six role.