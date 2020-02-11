Flames' Mikael Backlund: Manages pair of power-play points
Backlund posted a goal and dished an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.
The Swede has five points (three on the power play) over his last three games. Backlund now has 28 points and 114 shots on net through 57 contests. The Flames' second power-play unit is humming along in recent games, and Backlund's improved play is a big reason why.
