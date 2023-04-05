Backlund collected a goal in a 4-3 loss to Chicago on Tuesday.

Backlund has 18 goals and 53 points in 78 games this season. He's matched his career high in points, which he set in 2016-17, and Backlund now has four contests left on Calgary's schedule to surpass it. The 34-year-old has been great recently, providing a goal and four points over his last four outings, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him record at least one more point before the campaign ends.