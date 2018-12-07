Backlund could "be out for awhile" with the undisclosed injury he suffered during Thursday's 2-0 win over Minnesota, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

The Flames have yet to release anything official regarding Backlund's status, but it sounds like they may be without him for the foreseeable future. Another update on the Swedish pivot's status will almost certainly be released prior to Saturday's matchup with Nashville.

