Flames' Mikael Backlund: Misses practice Saturday
Backlund (illness) did not practice Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Backlund registered an assist and a hit in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers, but he was sick Saturday morning and did not practice. The illness may cost the Swedish center some practices and preseason games, but he should be fine for the start of the regular season.
