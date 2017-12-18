Backlund failed to register a point for the fourth consecutive game during Sunday's 6-1 win over Vancouver.

The veteran center has just two assists through nine December games and only seven goals and 19 points for the season. He'll need to pick up his scoring in order to approach last year's 22-goal, 53-point showing. Additionally, with the underwhelming offensive numbers, Backlund's value has taken a hit to start 2017-18. He's definitely not a go-to asset in most settings, especially with center being such a deep fantasy position.