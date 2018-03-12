Backlund sat out Monday's practice with an undisclosed ailment and his status for Tuesday's contest against Edmonton is in question, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

There's no indication as to when Backlund sustained the injury or its severity, though head coach Glen Gulutzan said he would provide an update on the Swedish pivot Tuesday. Whether or not Backlund -- who has 13 goals and 41 points in 70 games -- is able to participate in Tuesday's morning skate will be a good indicator of his game-readiness for later in the day.