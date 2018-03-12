Flames' Mikael Backlund: Missing from Monday's practice
Backlund sat out Monday's practice with an undisclosed ailment and his status for Tuesday's contest against Edmonton is in question, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
There's no indication as to when Backlund sustained the injury or its severity, though head coach Glen Gulutzan said he would provide an update on the Swedish pivot Tuesday. Whether or not Backlund -- who has 13 goals and 41 points in 70 games -- is able to participate in Tuesday's morning skate will be a good indicator of his game-readiness for later in the day.
More News
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Delivers two points in defeat•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Big game but scoring still down•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Inks six-year extension•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Tallies two points•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Nabs two assists•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Collects three points in 4-2 win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...