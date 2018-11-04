Flames' Mikael Backlund: Multi-point night on Saturday
Backlund scored a goal and had an assist while firing five shots on goal during Saturday's 5-3 win over Chicago.
Backlund lit the lamp and also provided a helper to earn a multi-point night on Saturday. The goal was Backlund's third of the year, while the assist was his seventh. Backlund now has ten points through 15 games, but has registered back-to-back multi-point nights.
