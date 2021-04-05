Backlund (undisclosed) recorded an assist and four shots on goal in 14:59 of ice time in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Backlund missed Friday's game versus the Oilers due to the mystery injury, but it apparently wasn't too significant. The 32-year-old Backlund set up Andrew Mangiapane for a first-period tally that gave the Flames a 2-1 lead. Through 37 contests, Backlund has 20 points, 99 shots and a minus-11 rating. He entered Sunday averaging 17:21 of ice time per game, so his usage will be something to monitor in the next few games.