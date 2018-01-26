Flames' Mikael Backlund: Nabs two assists
Backlund had two assists in 22:26 of ice time in Thursday's shootout loss to the Oilers.
Backlund's season of steady production continues, as the second-line center now has nine goals and 31 points through 49 contests. His current role on the first power-play unit definitely raises his fantasy value, while his 54 PIM are already a career high. Backlund has plenty to offer in most fantasy settings and his consistent offensive production makes him worth rolling out on a nightly basis.
