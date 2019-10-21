Flames' Mikael Backlund: Nets game-winner Sunday
Backlund scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.
Backlund received a slick pass from Matthew Tkachuk and put the shot behind John Gibson, giving the Flames their first and only lead of the night. Backlund has scored in consecutive games during the Flames' two-game run through California. The center has four points in 10 games, but he's starting to heat up to provide the Flames with some depth scoring.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.