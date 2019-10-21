Backlund scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Backlund received a slick pass from Matthew Tkachuk and put the shot behind John Gibson, giving the Flames their first and only lead of the night. Backlund has scored in consecutive games during the Flames' two-game run through California. The center has four points in 10 games, but he's starting to heat up to provide the Flames with some depth scoring.