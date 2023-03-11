Backlund scored a power-play goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.
Backlund was in the right place at the right time, as an Elias Lindholm shot bounced off him and into the net. That was all the Flames could get past John Gibson in a difficult loss. The goal ended Backlund's six-game point drought, so there's hope he might get back on track -- he had three multi-point efforts during a five-game point streak prior to the slump. The center is at 15 goals, 42 points, 218 shots on net, 76 hits and a plus-17 rating through 66 outings overall.
