Backlund scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

The Flames' breakthrough came at 12:03 of the second period, as chaos in front of the net allowed Jonathan Huberdeau to set up Backlund for the tally. That's goals in back-to-back outings for Backlund. He's up to four markers, 10 points, 53 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-6 rating through 21 appearances. While he's listed on the third line, Backlund effectively remains a top-six forward given his usage in all situations.