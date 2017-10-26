Flames' Mikael Backlund: Nets two goals in defeat
Backlund had both goals in his team's 5-2 Wednesday loss to St. Louis.
Backlund's enjoying the trip through the Central Division, as he's now posted three points in games against Nashville and St. Louis after going four straight games without a point. He'll have one more Central opponent to try to keep this outburst going when the Flames face Dallas, and a third straight showing on the scoresheet could be a sign that this is a turning point for him.
