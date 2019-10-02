Flames' Mikael Backlund: No guarantee for season opener
Backlund (lower body) is likely to play Thursday, but his appearance in the lineup is not guaranteed, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Backlund is still nursing a lower-body injury from Saturday's preseason finale. He practiced in his usual second-line spot before the Flames traveled to Colorado for the season opener. It's not expected to be a long-term issue for the center. If he's unable to play, Sam Bennett will jump up to the second line in Backlund's stead.
