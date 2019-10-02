Backlund (lower body) is likely to play Thursday, but his appearance in the lineup is not guaranteed, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Backlund is still nursing a lower-body injury from Saturday's preseason finale. He practiced in his usual second-line spot before the Flames traveled to Colorado for the season opener. It's not expected to be a long-term issue for the center. If he's unable to play, Sam Bennett will jump up to the second line in Backlund's stead.