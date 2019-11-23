Play

Backlund has just eight shots on goal, five hits and a minus-3 rating in his last five games.

The Swedish center recently got some time with Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm on the Flames' top line, but it wasn't enough to break his current funk. Backlund remains at eight points, 52 shots and 16 PIM in 25 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories