Flames' Mikael Backlund: Not quite ready to play
Despite practicing Friday, Backlund (undisclosed) will not play against host Minnesota in Saturday's matinee, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
Backlund remains with the team for a three-game road trip that wraps up in Dallas on Tuesday, which suggests that the 11th-year pivot is closing in on his return. He'll presumably be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's clash with the Blues.
