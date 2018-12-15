Despite practicing Friday, Backlund (undisclosed) will not play against host Minnesota in Saturday's matinee, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Backlund remains with the team for a three-game road trip that wraps up in Dallas on Tuesday, which suggests that the 11th-year pivot is closing in on his return. He'll presumably be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's clash with the Blues.

