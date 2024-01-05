Backlund produced an assist and seven shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Predators.

Backlund set up linemate Blake Coleman for a first-period tally. With two goals and three assists over his last seven games, Backlund continues to produce offense at a solid rate. The 34-year-old center is up to 20 points, 100 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 38 outings. He will likely continue to play a key middle-six role throughout the campaign.