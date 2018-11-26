Flames' Mikael Backlund: Notches helper
Backlund picked up an assist in a 6-1 victory over the Coyotes on Sunday.
This gives Backlund nine assists on the season to go with three goals. Last year, the 29-year-old's goal total dropped to 14, thanks in part to a 6.5 shooting percentage. However, so far regression to the mean has not been on the Swede's side. Backlund has a 5.0 shooting percentage through 24 games this season.
