Backlund delivered two assists, one on the power play, and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.

Backlund's helpers came in the first period on goals by Milan Lucic (power play) and Travis Hamonic. The two-point effort got the Swedish center to 20 points in 44 games this year. He's added 87 shots on goal and 24 PIM in top-six deployment. Backlund's been better of late with three goals and three helpers in his last nine outings.