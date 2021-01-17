Backlund recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Backlund's helper came in the second period, when he found Andrew Mangiapane, who then sent a no-look pass perfectly to Dillon Dube for the Flames' second goal. Lost in the shuffle of Elias Lindholm's shift to center is Backlund's reduced even-strength role. The 31-year-old Backlund slots in as the Flames' third-line center, but he's not being used like it -- as a strong two-way player, the Swede will get plenty of minutes in all situations. Fantasy managers can count on him as a depth scorer, as Backlund hasn't finished below 45 points in the last five years. His floor for 2020-21 would be around the 30-point mark.