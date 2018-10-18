Backlund registered two assists Wednesday, in a 5-2 win over Boston.

The 29-year-old left Monday's practice with an undisclosed injury but ultimately was deemed healthy enough to play Wednesday, recording a pair of assists as a result. With four points in his last three games, Backlund is showing signs of rounding into form as the season creeps up on 10 games played. The Swede led all Calgary forwards in ice time Wednesday and will look to continue his hot streak when the Flames host Nashville on Friday.