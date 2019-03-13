Backlund recorded a helper in a 9-4 win over the Devils on Tuesday.

His line combined for 11 points in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights, but they mostly went under the radar in this game. Backlund's assist came on Matthew Tkachuk's 30th goal of the year that put a bow on a six-tally third period for the Flames. Backlund has 19 goals and 24 assists in 66 games this season, as well as a plus-31 rating.