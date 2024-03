Backlund posted an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Backlund snapped a three-game point drought by setting up Blake Coleman's empty-net tally to seal the win. It's been seven contests since Backlund scored a goal, though he's been alright with four assists and 17 shots on net in that span. The veteran center is up to 34 points, 182 shots, 61 hits and a plus-5 rating through 66 appearances in a middle-six role.