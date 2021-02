Backlund (lower body) was described as day-to-day by head coach Geoff Ward on Sunday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Ward said Backlund felt better Sunday, but his status for Monday's game against the Canucks remains uncertain. This could come down to a game-time decision for the Swedish center -- if he can't play, Dominik Simon or Glenn Gawdin could enter the lineup in a bottom-six role.