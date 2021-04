Backlund registered an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Backlund extended his point streak to five games, during which he has two goals and five assists. The Swede set up Noah Hanifin's opening tally at 3:58 of the first period Wednesday, Backlund has 26 points, 108 shots and a minus-6 rating through 41 contests. He's heating up, so fantasy managers in season-long and DFS formats alike may want to roster him.