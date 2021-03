Backlund scored a goal on four shots but went minus-3 in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Backlund tallied in the third period, but it was little more than window dressing. The Swede has a three-game point streak, during which he's posted two goals and two assists. He's at 16 points, 76 shots on goal, a minus-7 rating and 18 PIM through 29 contests overall.