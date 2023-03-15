Backlund supplied a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to Arizona on Tuesday.
Backlund opened the scoring midway through the first period. He has 16 markers and 45 points in 68 contests this season. Backlund is on a three-game scoring streak with two goals and four points in that stretch.
