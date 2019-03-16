Backlund picked up an assist and added seven shots on goal in Friday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Backlund has a modest three-game point streak, with two goals and three assists as well as 13 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating in that span. Backlund has earned 44 points (19 goals, 24 assists) in 67 games this year, just one point shy of his total from last year.