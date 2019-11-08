Flames' Mikael Backlund: One of each on power play
Backlund scored a goal and dished an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
Backlund scored the go-ahead (and eventual game-winning) goal and assisted on Noah Hanifin's insurance tally, both in the second period. The Swedish center also added four PIM. With three points in his last two games, Backlund may be emerging from his cold start to the year. He has seven points, 14 PIM and 41 shots on goal in 19 contests in 2019-20.
