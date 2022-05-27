Backlund scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Backlund was involved in the Flames' first two goals. He helped out on an Andrew Mangiapane tally in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. With four points in five games against the Oilers, Backlund was one of the Flames' better players in the second round. The veteran center finished the playoffs with eight points in 12 outings to go with his 39 points in 82 regular-season contests.